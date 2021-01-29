Asch (XAS) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Asch has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $30,234.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Asch has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. One Asch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Asch

Asch’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io

Asch Coin Trading

Asch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

