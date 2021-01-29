Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L) (LON:DGN) Shares Down 1.8%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L) (LON:DGN) was down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 538 ($7.03) and last traded at GBX 552 ($7.21). Approximately 108,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 86,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562 ($7.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 535.51.

In related news, insider Susan Sternglass Noble purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £24,150 ($31,552.13).

