Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Trading Up 8.2%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 516,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,925,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

