ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $12.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $534.27. 46,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,184. ASML has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $573.80. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

