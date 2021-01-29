ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689. ASOS has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $73.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

