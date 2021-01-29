ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the December 31st total of 775,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,478.0 days.
ASOMF opened at $64.98 on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73.
ASOS Company Profile
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.