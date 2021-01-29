ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the December 31st total of 775,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,478.0 days.

ASOMF opened at $64.98 on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

