ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, a growth of 820.4% from the December 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ASAZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

