AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce sales of $112.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.28 million to $113.28 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $111.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $434.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.10 million to $435.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $506.11 million, with estimates ranging from $488.88 million to $517.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Truist started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE:AMK opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,185.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $402,346.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,721.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $34,738.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,571.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,581 shares of company stock worth $4,668,791. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $10,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 363,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 253,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.