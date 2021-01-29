Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Down 78.5% in January

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

