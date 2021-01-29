ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.20. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 66.01% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.