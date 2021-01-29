ATC Coin (ATCC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $121.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $457,835.07 and $121.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00382414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 350.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

