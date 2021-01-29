Atco Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atco in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Atco (TSE:ACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$897.00 million for the quarter.

