Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Given New $66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $15.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.16. 18,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,333. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $61.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.89.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.