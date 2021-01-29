Atheios Hits Market Capitalization of $13,728.14 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $13,728.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,820.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.24 or 0.03778423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00381374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.64 or 0.01142402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 173.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.57 or 0.00476822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.27 or 0.00391821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.00238423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021043 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,308,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,283,769 tokens. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

