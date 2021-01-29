Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.10 on Friday. Athena Silver has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.
Athena Silver Company Profile
