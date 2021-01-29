Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.10 on Friday. Athena Silver has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Athena Silver Company Profile

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California.

