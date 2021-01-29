Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) vs. Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Head-To-Head Survey

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sernova and Athenex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sernova N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A Athenex $101.23 million 11.94 -$123.75 million ($1.67) -7.75

Sernova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Athenex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Athenex shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Athenex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sernova and Athenex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sernova 0 0 0 0 N/A Athenex 0 0 4 0 3.00

Athenex has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. Given Athenex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athenex is more favorable than Sernova.

Volatility & Risk

Sernova has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athenex has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sernova and Athenex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sernova N/A -195.56% -151.94% Athenex -75.45% -66.12% -33.81%

Summary

Athenex beats Sernova on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases. The company has a research collaboration with AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. to generate immune-protected universal therapeutic cells. Sernova Corp. is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oral Docetaxel and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oral Topotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is Phase I clinical trial to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and Oral Eribulin and Encequidar, an anticancer intravenous drug to treat certain patients with breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising Tirbanibulin ointments for actinic keratosis, skin cancers, and psoriasis; Tirbanibulin Oral for solid and liquid tumors; and KX2-361 for glioblastoma multiforme. Further, it is developing dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract; T Cell Receptor Engineered T Cell, a cell-based immunotherapy; and PT01 (Pegtomarginase), an arginine deprivation therapy product. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

