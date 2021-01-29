Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 1,306.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.39 on Friday. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

