Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 1,306.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.39 on Friday. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43.
Atico Mining Company Profile
See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.