Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.83. Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 75,203 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.03 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.26 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$86.88 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

