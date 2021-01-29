Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CMO Sells $2,248,710.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.82. 501,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.2% during the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,506,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,724,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 96.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 187,809 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 78.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 116,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 127,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAWW. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

