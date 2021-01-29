Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CMO Sells $2,248,710.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.82. 501,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAWW. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
