Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.20 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $421,554.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars.

