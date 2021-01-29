Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Cowen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $227.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.20 and a 200 day moving average of $200.23. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $250.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.43, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.6% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $145,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 227.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $1,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.