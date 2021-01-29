Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $225.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $227.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.43, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $250.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after acquiring an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after acquiring an additional 321,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after acquiring an additional 298,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,568 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

