Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $227.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.43, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.23. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 118.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

