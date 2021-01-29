ATN (ATN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,128.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. ATN has a total market capitalization of $716,104.81 and $17,128.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00065989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.85 or 0.00853752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.51 or 0.04184660 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017661 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

