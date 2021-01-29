Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Reaches Market Cap of $14.69 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004101 BTC on major exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $14.69 million and approximately $53,401.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00127937 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.00848901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.