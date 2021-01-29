Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIOSF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.93.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.