Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
AIOSF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.93.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.