Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 410.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AIOSF opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.