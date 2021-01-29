AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Piper Sandler

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott William Drake purchased 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.54 per share, with a total value of $500,669.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,599.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,514 shares of company stock worth $9,830,096. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $410,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.