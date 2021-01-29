ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.68

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.68 and traded as high as $22.69. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 427,009 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATA shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3562708 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.