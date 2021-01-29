AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,940,000 after acquiring an additional 496,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.