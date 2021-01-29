Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Stephen P. Robertson Buys 900 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Stephen P. Robertson acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,174.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at C$57,949.06.

Shares of AUP traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.14. 130,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.90. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.38 and a 52 week high of C$27.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 17.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1918812 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

