Aurora Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and $528,363.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.00848901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.61 or 0.04202203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014562 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.