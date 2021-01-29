Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

AUTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUTL opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $399.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

