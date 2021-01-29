Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $168.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.51. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after buying an additional 410,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

