Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Shares of ADP opened at $168.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

