Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.71. The stock had a trading volume of 51,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

