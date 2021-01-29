Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $190.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $166.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

