Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. DNB Markets cut Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of Avance Gas stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Avance Gas has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

