Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) & Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Critical Review

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Genetron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 43.13 -$2.37 million N/A N/A Genetron $45.68 million 44.59 -$95.47 million N/A N/A

Avant Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genetron.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avant Diagnostics and Genetron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Genetron 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genetron has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.40%. Given Genetron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41% Genetron N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genetron beats Avant Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer. It also provides in-vitro diagnostics products, including 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1/TERT gene assays for glioma; GENETRON S5, a semiconductor sequencer used in the field of gene detection; and Genetron S2000 that enables gene panel sequencing. In addition, the company develops ctDNA Lung Cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. It also offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a partnership agreement with dMed Biopharmaceutical for new drug research and development in the field of oncology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

