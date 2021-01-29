Aventus Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 126.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Aventus has traded 111.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $93,954.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.00808967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.76 or 0.04014087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Aventus Profile

AVT is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

