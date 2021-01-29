AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.37) and last traded at GBX 862 ($11.26). 103,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 122,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 858 ($11.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 865.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 767.84. The firm has a market cap of £909.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L)’s payout ratio is presently -12.63%.

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

