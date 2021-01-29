Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 281.4% in January

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 281.4% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AVGR opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Avinger from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

