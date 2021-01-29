Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.