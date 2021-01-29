Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of AVVIY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.36. 35,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,347. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. Aviva has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

