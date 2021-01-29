Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVVIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Aviva has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

