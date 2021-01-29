Axie Infinity Shards Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00065989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.85 or 0.00853752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.51 or 0.04184660 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017661 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.