Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the December 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXPWQ stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Axion Power International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

