Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $850,464.78

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Axis DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $850,464.78 and approximately $104,505.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00835381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.27 or 0.04045846 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017392 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

Axis DeFi Token Trading

Axis DeFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

