Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 984,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,951.0 days.

OTCMKTS AXTLF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. Axtel has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.40.

Get Axtel alerts:

About Axtel

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.