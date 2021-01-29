Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 984,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,951.0 days.
OTCMKTS AXTLF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. Axtel has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.40.
About Axtel
