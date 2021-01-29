B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 234.3% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

